Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung nach Übernahme fällig - Analysten sehen +100 % Kurspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX00F | ISIN: LU1829221024 | Ticker-Symbol: LYMS
Tradegate
10.06.24
10:57 Uhr
71,10 Euro
+0,16
+0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 II UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI NASDAQ-100 II UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,0671,0810:59
71,0671,0710:59
Dow Jones News
10.06.2024 09:52 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) 
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Jun-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.8426 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38429750 
CODE: NASL LN 
ISIN: LU1829221024 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1829221024 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NASL LN 
Sequence No.:  326836 
EQS News ID:  1921331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.