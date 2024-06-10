DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.9315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9914407 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN Sequence No.: 326908 EQS News ID: 1921479 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 10, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)