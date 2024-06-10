GBP K.K., a pioneering leader in renewable energy, electric vehicles (EV), and advanced technology solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Intersolar Europe, the world's premier exhibition for the solar industry, set to take place from June 19 to 21 in Munich, Germany. Visit us at Booth C1.477 at Messe München.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, GBP has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation across Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is renowned for showcasing Japan's cutting-edge technology and its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. At this year's exhibition, GBP will unveil three key offerings, highlighting its solution to tackle a significant industry challenge the replacement of discontinued solar panels:

Solar Panels for Discontinued Models

GBP's custom solar panel manufacturing service ensures seamless replacements for discontinued models, providing panels that match the original in output, performance, dimensions, and conversion efficiency. Ranging from 100W to 700W, these panels are compatible with various manufacturers and uphold the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Since its inception in 2019, GBP has sold over 80,000 solar panels for older models. While the lifespan of solar panels generally spans 25-30 years, the number of panels with power output issues discovered during inspections has been increasing annually, as natural disasters have caused significant damage to many panels. Despite these challenges, few companies can provide panels with the same output and dimensions as the originals. GBP has risen to this challenge by producing solar panels that precisely match the original products in output, performance, and dimensions. GBP's panels can be customized to allow for replacement without altering the existing mounting system, thus minimizing costs. Additionally, we offer upgrades such as a 30% increase in output, a 5% increase in conversion efficiency, and enhancements for salt damage, snow load, and wind reinforcement.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at Intersolar Europe," said Yohei Tatsukawa, CEO of GBP. "Our custom solar panels for discontinued models are a testament to our ability to meet industry needs with precision and reliability. As a leader in this market, we are proud to offer solutions that extend the life of solar installations and provide cost-effective, high-quality alternatives."

Besides solar panels for discontinued models, GBP will also be showcasing the following innovations:

Combiner Box

GBP's in-house designed combiner boxes are meticulously tailored to meet specific customer requirements, with customizable options for voltages, input currents, circuits, connection types, and installation methods. These boxes feature robust resistance to heavy salt damage and rust, ensuring optimal performance in diverse environments such as high temperature and humidity.

Solar Cables

Designed to meet the stringent European standards, GBP's Solar Cable offers exceptional durability, UV resistance, and suitability for extreme weather conditions at competitive prices, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor solar installations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610478812/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: pr@gbp-global.com

Visit: www.gbp-global.com for more information.