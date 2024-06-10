

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 1-month high of 1.0748 against the euro, from an early low of 1.0782.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback advanced to 1-week highs of 1.2707, 0.8983 and 157.20 from early lows of 1.2731, 0.8957 and 156.72, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 1-month high of 0.6576, nearly a 2-week high of 0.6099 and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.3774 from early lows of 0.6596, 0.6112 and 1.3756, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the euro, 1.24 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 160.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



