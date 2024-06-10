

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased further in May to the lowest level in nearly three years, while producer prices increased for the first time in sixteen months, separate reports from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.6 percent gain in the previous month.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since July 2021, when prices had risen the same 3.0 percent.



The annual price growth for utilities eased to 0.1 percent from 2.0 percent in April. Similarly, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slower rate of 5.4 percent versus 6.8 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in May after rising 0.8 percent in April.



Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, eased to 4.1 percent in May from 4.4 percent in the previous month.



In a separate report, the statistical office said producer prices rose 3.2 percent annually in May versus a 4.5 percent decline a month ago amid a rebound in energy costs. Moreover, this was the first increase since January 2023.



Prices for energy goods grew 2.5 percent annually, which fell 10.6 percent in April. Prices for extraction and related services climbed 5.4 percent, while utility costs slumped by 22.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent in May, reversing a 3.4 percent gain in April.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken