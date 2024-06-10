

- BERENBERG CUTS LAND SECURITIES PRICE TARGET TO 755 (807) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 15000 (13000) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES BRITISH LAND PRICE TARGET TO 500 (469) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 2800 (2900) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS AVIVA TO 'NEUTRAL' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 550 (575) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS PHOENIX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 500 (525) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES JUST GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 170 (160) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES M&G TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 250 (225) PENCE - JPMORGAN REMOVED AVIVA FROM 'ANALYST FOCUS LIST' - PEEL HUNT RAISES COMPUTACENTER TO 'BUY'



