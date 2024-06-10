

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Monday after French President Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly announced a snap legislative election.



Macron's decision comes after far-right Eurosceptic nationalists made gains in European Parliament elections.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 137 points, or 1.7 percent, at 7,864 after falling half a percent on Friday.



Banks led losses, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 4-6 percent.



Airbus SE declined 1.1 percent. The planemaker announced that its Airbus Defence and Space unit has received a contract from Al Yah Satellite Communications Co. PJSC, or Yahsat, UAE's flagship satellite solutions provider, for its new geostationary telecommunications satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5.



The contract includes two Airbus ARROW spacecraft platforms for future deployment in low Earth orbit.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken