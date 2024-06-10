Shelly Group announces the integration of Wave Plug US within the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem

SOFIA, Bulgaria and MUNICH, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has completed SmartThings certification of Wave Plug US. This is another significant step for the company in offering an effortless smart home experience through the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem, expanding the reach of its latest products to millions of users across the globe.

Users in America will benefit from an even higher quality user-experience through the Wave Plug US with SmartThings. Shelly's Z-Wave smart plug stands out with its undeniably practical features - small size combined with many functionalities. Wave Plug US is a Z-Wave smart plug with power metering that allows users to automate and remotely control a space heater, iron, TV, or any other connected electrical appliance at their homes with a power capacity of up to 1800 W at 15 A. This is more than easy to use - users can simply plug their standard space heater into Wave Plug US, enabling them to conveniently switch it on and off at any time and from anywhere with just a single click on their mobile phones. By using Z-Wave, smart home products can seamlessly communicate with each other, regardless of their brand or platform, thanks to the SmartThings app. The wave devices work on the latest Z-Wave chip generation (S800), one of the most popular standardized technologies for smart homes in the world.

Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Shelly USA, comments: "Adding Wave Plug US into the SmartThings ecosystem provides unique integration opportunities for the users. This is just the beginning of certifying most of our portfolio to enable the promotion of our leading devices to millions of consumers across the SmartThings platform. Our continuous efforts in enhancing users' experience by providing them with seamless smart home automation are gaining recognition by a global brand like Samsung, which is a clear sign for us that we are innovating in the right direction."

"Through our partnership with Shelly, we are lowering barriers to entry and enabling everyone to harness the transformative benefits of smart home technology," said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings U.S. "Accessible smart home technology is not just about convenience; it's about empowerment and making everyday life simpler and more manageable."

About Shelly Group

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.

About SmartThings: SmartThings, Samsung's global connected living platform, builds smart homes that are convenient, safe, sustainable and fun. Millions of people, in nearly 200 countries, use SmartThings to easily control their connected homes and IoT devices. SmartThings delivers simple, powerful experiences across Samsung's leading portfolio of phones, TV, and appliances. We offer the most versatile smart home experience as an open platform with a rich partner ecosystem. As a founding member of Matter, we are a leader in the industry to help make smart homes more secure, reliable and seamless to use. Do the SmartThings at www.partners.smartthings.com. Stay up to date by following us on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434311/Shelly_Group_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shelly-group-announces-the-integration-of-wave-plug-us-within-the-samsung-smartthings-ecosystem-302168156.html