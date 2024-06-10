Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 07-June-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
500.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue
506.64p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 07-June-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
365.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue
370.66p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
As at close of business on 07-June-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
316.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue
316.15p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596