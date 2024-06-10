Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

10 June 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 7th June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

7th June 2024 57.62p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 57.44p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

10 June 2024