A new specialty biochemical plant has been inaugurated at the Sakarwadi manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, India where Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL) intends to produce biobased chemicals to support the green and net-zero ambitions of its clientele in different markets across the globe.

GBL has taken a next step with the intention to support the world's ambition for net-zero strategies by developing a multi-purpose plant which aims to produce biobased chemicals for coatings resins, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food fragrances markets.

"At GBL we make Specialty Chemicals from Renewable Resources using Green Chemistry. We work with farmers to develop sustainable agricultural value chains that serve as a feedstock for our biobased chemicals," said Samir Somaiya, Chairman of Somaiya Group and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

This multi-purpose plant is one of the steps GBL has taken to support and partner with leading companies to enlarge the amount of biobased chemical blocks in the chemical industry for different markets and products, and intends to produce biochemicals like biobutanol, biobased ethers and esters in this plant. GBL has the strategy to further develop and scale-up its capacity in the coming years in volumes and for new biobased chemicals.

"We work in close relation and collaboration with our customers to develop and produce new biobased chemical building blocks in several markets. In co-creation we work from R&D to pilot scale towards the (semi-)commercial scale of new biobased chemicals into several applications and products that can become biobased and green. It is a journey towards net-zero where we are open for new partnerships and new insights, and define pathways to take together," said Sangeeta Srivastava, CEO of Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

GBL is a flagship company of the diversified Somaiya group with an experience of over eight decades in the sugar industry and over six decades in the biobased chemicals industry. We work with our farmers in sugarcane and other biomass crops to create value for their communities and our customers' value chains.

Padma Vibhushan Prof. M. M. Sharma, a luminary in the field of chemical engineering, performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony and delivered an inspiring address. He highlighted the critical role of R&D in the chemical industry and complimented GBL efforts in establishing a plant that represents the future of specialty chemicals manufacturing.

