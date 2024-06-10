Endo, Inc.: Endo Launches New Dupuytren's Contracture Campaign: Reminders

The campaign aims to embolden patients to become advocates in their treatment journey and find a hand specialist who considers their preferences and lifestyle.

Commercial features real Dupuytren's contracture patients as hand doubles and cord models.

Patient hands withrope-like Dupuytren's cords count five "reminders," including "I want a nonsurgical recovery" and "If nonsurgical treatment isn't offered, I'll get a second opinion."

MALVERN, Pa., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. announced today the launch of its newest television commercial and disease awareness campaign, Reminders. The campaign empowers patients to advocate for their preferred treatment plan for Dupuytren's contracture, a progressive hand condition that affects an estimated 17 million Americans.

"Younger generations are open about their health and feel comfortable participating in the treatment plan process with their healthcare provider, but some of us have spent our lives deferring to doctors' recommendations, even if they don't align with our lifestyle and preferences," said Justin Mattice, Vice President & General Manager, Branded Specialty at Endo. "With five straightforward reminders, this campaign positions patients as knowledgeable partners and decision makers."

"I've seen patients who've coped with Dupuytren's contracture for longer than necessary because a healthcare provider presented two paths: living with the condition or undergoing surgery," said Dr. Damon Adamany, an orthopedic hand surgeon at The CORE Institute. "I believe that if patients aren't comfortable with the options presented, they should get a second opinion."

Creative Execution

Using the visual of counting on hands with rope-like cords reinforces five preferences and actions for Dupuytren's contracture patients in a clear and tangible way. The items listed in the commercial include:

"I don't want surgery for my Dupuytren's contracture."

"I don't want to wait for my contracture to get worse."

"I want a treatment with minimal downtime."

"I want a nonsurgical treatment."

"If nonsurgical treatment isn't offered, I'll get a second opinion."

"We've learned that to truly change patients' behavior and make them advocates in their medical treatment, we need to go further than just disease education and embolden them to push past their comfort zone," said Dayna Sracic, Executive Director, Consumer Marketing at Endo. "The people in the commercial clearly and confidently state what they want, providing an example for patients living with Dupuytren's contracture."

Hand doubles and cord models lent authenticity to the commercial. Complementing the actors are closeups of hands belonging to real Dupuytren's contracture patients, and the actors wore prosthetics modeled after real cords-and created by a special effects makeup crew that has worked on shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "Stranger Things."

The result? Endo tested the commercial with real patients and orthopedic surgeons. The campaign earned high marks for its "stopping power" (ability to grab attention), unique concept, the clarity of the statements and the list format, and motivational and memorable qualities.

Watch the commercial.

Media Buy

The 30- and 15-second spots will run nationally on broadcast TV (including networks such as ESPN, ION, CNN, and Fox News and during programs such as "Good Morning America," "CBS Evening News," and the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on ABC), streaming services (including Hulu and Peacock), and online. The campaign also includes social media, digital, and search advertising.

About Dupuytren's Contracture

Dupuytren's contracture is a lifelong condition that may get worse over time. It's caused by a buildup of collagen in the hand, which forms a rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm so they can't be straightened. As Dupuytren's contracture progresses, it may become difficult for individuals to use their hand(s) for daily tasks and activities.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

