ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2024 14:02 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Announces Participating Company Line-Up for the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on June 17-18, 2024

- Live video webcast presentations with Q&A

- Preliminary schedule of participating companies now available at www.virtualinvestorco.com

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Pitch Conference on June 17-18, 2024.

For the event, participating companies will provide their "elevator pitch" and outline upcoming milestones. Additionally, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Participating companies will answer as many questions as time allows.

The current schedule of participating companies is as follows:

Monday, June 17

  • 10:00 AM ET: Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Private) - Webcast
  • 11:00 AM ET: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) - Webcast
  • 12:00 PM ET: Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) - Webcast
  • 1:00 PM ET: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) - Webcast
  • 4:00 PM ET: enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO) - Webcast

Tuesday, June 18

  • 10:00 AM ET: Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) - Webcast
  • 11:00 AM ET: GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) - Webcast
  • 12:00 PM ET: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) - Webcast
  • 1:00 PM ET: American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) - Webcast
  • 3:00 PM ET: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) - Webcast

All investors and interested parties can access the event schedule and individual company webcast details at www.virtualinvestorco.com. Webcast replays will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

To access all Virtual Investor events, visit www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.