The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 07 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 07 June 2024 96.38p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 92.90p per ordinary share

10 June 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45