The Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei has successfully achieved proof of concept (POC) of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) using its proprietary high ionic conductive electrolyte1. This technological breakthrough allows for increased power output even at low-temperature, and improved durability at high temperature both pressing issues of current LIBs. Furthermore, this technology can contribute to lower cost and smaller size of battery packs, further raising the energy density.

LIBs are recommended to be used within a temperature range of 10 to 45°C. Lower temperatures result in lower cell capacity, lower power output, and longer charging times, while higher temperatures result in accelerated aging which reduces battery service life. With the rapidly emerging market of energy storage systems worldwide, especially in the field of electric vehicles, stable battery performance and high durability at extreme temperatures is of significant importance.

Enabling battery size and cost reduction

Asahi Kasei is a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery research and battery material manufacturing. Asahi Kasei began developing an electrolyte with high ionic conductivity in 2010, when Honorary Fellow Akira Yoshino2 focused on acetonitrile as a promising ingredient in lithium-ion battery electrolytes. By using the high ionic conductive electrolyte, it is possible to reduce batteries pack size while maintaining the power output, contributing to higher battery energy density and lower overall pack cost. The projected benefits are shown in graphic.

Commercialization planned for 2025

Compared to cells made with conventional electrolyte, the tested prototype cylindrical cells showed high power at -40°C and double the cycle life at 60°C before reaching a state of health (SOH) of 80%. Commercialization is targeted for 2025.

Kazuya Noda, Senior General Manager of Asahi Kasei's Innovation Strategy Center, commented, "This proof of concept is a technological breakthrough. By licensing the electrolyte technology to LIB manufactures worldwide, Asahi Kasei aims to contribute to lower cost and more compact battery systems, which are a key driver to achieve a more sustainable society."

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

