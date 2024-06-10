Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.06.2024 14:11 Uhr
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.: Hoth Therapeutics Announces Joint Development Agreement with Wise Systems International SRL to Utilize Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery

Nvidia BioNeMo generative AI platform will be used to accelerate the training of models on proprietary data

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the entry into a joint development agreement with Wise Systems International SRL to leverage artificial intelligence utilizing the BioNeMo AI platform of Nvidia.

BioNeMo provides researchers and developers a fast and easy way to build and integrate state-of-the-art generative AI applications across the entire drug discovery pipeline-from target identification to lead optimization-with AI workflows. With the help of SRL, Hoth Therapeutics will have the ability to identify, create and leverage its pipeline for additional therapeutics and to further increase value of its assets.

Robert Antofe of Wise Systems International SRL commented, "We're excited to work with Hoth and leverage our existing AI expertise to help bring further value to both companies through the development of Hoth Therapeutics AI initiatives."

"We believe the Nvidia BioNeMo platform is best in class and with SRL's assistance we can better grow our IP, leverage our existing pipeline and deliver exciting novel therapeutics to patients in need," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Office of Hoth Therapeutics.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Investor Contact:
LR Advisors LLC
Email: [email protected]
www.hoththerapeutics.com
Phone: (678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
