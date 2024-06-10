NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Publishes Shareholder Update Letter

The June 2024 meeting of the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) focused heavily on increasing use of intravenous ketamine and intranasal S-ketamine as the emerging standard of care for treating severe depression and suicidality

Presenters from 3 open label studies at the ASCP suggested that intravenous ketamine is at least equivalent and may have advantages over intranasal S-ketamine

NRx Pharmaceuticals has now reached the 9-month stability point with its ketamine formulation (NRX-100) and has initiated 3 manufacturing lots for future drug release. Nonclinical safety for short term use of NRX-100 has recently been published and submitted to FDA

FDA leadership, in public comments at ASCP, focused on the need for nonclinical safety data for intravenous ketamine as a condition of ketamine approval

The short-term need for intravenous ketamine as an already-approved, schedule 3 drug, is heightened by recent regulatory decisions that may delay the path of potent, schedule 1 psychedelic drugs that may require more complicated clinical trial designs.

Today's update highlights potential implications of the Company's recent activities at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology. The key points include:

Intravenous and intranasal ketamine were highlighted as emerging standards of care for severe depression and suicidality

Planned NDA filing for NRX-100, our preservative free IV ketamine, for Suicidal Depression in 2024, is based on well controlled trials against both placebo and active comparator. Fast Track Designation was previously granted

An independent FDA advisory panel recently voted against MDMA, a potent, class I psychedelic, refocusing attention on already-approved Schedule 3 drugs such as ketamine for treatment of suicidal depression. The FDA panel and emerging guidance highlights the complexity of clinical trials of DEA Schedule 1 hallucinogens that do not have already-approved human uses

NRx anticipates that an important issue for longer term use of ketamine in depression will be the current multidose vial presentation that contains potentially toxic preservatives previously acceptable for one time use but less suitable for repeated use. NRX-100 is planned as a single-dose, preservative-free medication.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen and Lotus around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine), in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com) is a Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, wholly-owned by NRX Pharmaceuticals, focused on development and marketing of an FDA-approved form of intravenous ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidality and depression, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

