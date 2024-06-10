Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, BeammWave TO

At the request of BeammWave AB, BeammWave equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from June 11, 2024. Security name: BeammWave AB Teckningsoption 2024B (TO 4B) ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BEAMMW TO 4B ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022061198 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 339359 ---------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 3 - 6 per share. One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in BeammWave AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio December 2, 2024 - December 16, 2024 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 12, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.