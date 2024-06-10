Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
10.06.24
08:19 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2024 14:59 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, BeammWave TO

At the request of BeammWave AB, BeammWave equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from June 11, 2024. 



Security name: BeammWave AB Teckningsoption 2024B (TO 4B)
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   BEAMMW TO 4B               
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022061198               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  339359                  
----------------------------------------------------------

Terms:    Issue price, SEK 3 - 6 per share. One (1) option rights gives the 
       right to subscribe for One (1) new share in BeammWave AB     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio December 2, 2024 - December 16, 2024                
n period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     December 12, 2024                         
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
