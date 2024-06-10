Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404
10.06.2024 15:01 Uhr
Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces a Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

DJ Aperam announces a Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam announces a Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law 
10-Jun-2024 / 14:29 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law 
Luxembourg, 10 June 2024 (14:30 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg 
Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity 
Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the 
Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law"). 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since 
January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. In 2023, Aperam had sales 
of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru: delphine.feraud-valendru@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1921757 10-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921757&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2024 08:29 ET (12:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
