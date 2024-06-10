Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - Eric Sprott announces that, on June 8, 2024, 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Great Atlantic Resources Corp., held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 18.5% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to such expiry, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 4,900,000 Shares and 4,900,000 Warrants representing approximately 9.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 4,900,000 Shares and 2,900,000 Warrants representing approximately 9.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Great Atlantic's address is 888 Dunsmuir St., Suite 888, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3K4. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Great Atlantic's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

