OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the appointment of Josh Woods, Citadel Securities' Chief Technology Officer, to its Board of Directors. Woods has nearly 20 years of experience in finance and technology.

"Josh has a deep knowledge and understanding of financial technology, and we are pleased to welcome him as a Director and a member of our Technology Committee," said Craig Donohue, OCC Chairman. "Our board and members will benefit from Josh's expertise as we continue to foster innovation for market participants while promoting stability and integrity in our markets."

At Citadel Securities, Woods leads technology teams that design and build the cutting-edge systems that power global trading and keep the firm at the forefront of finance and technology. Woods was previously a Senior Director of Engineering at Oracle, responsible for engineering infrastructure and cloud-related initiatives. Prior to that, he led product and engineering at a SaaS start-up, ultimately landing the team at Salesforce.

Woods has also held leadership positions at IBM, where he created IBM Connections Files, one of the first entrants into the enterprise social software market and filed numerous patents in the areas of programming languages and modern internet architectures.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

