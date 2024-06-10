Star Alliance International Corp. Signs Joint Venture with Lionworks

Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("STAR or the Company"). STAR is pleased to announce that we have signed a joint venture with Lionworks to prepare an independent report on the Genesis extraction system, to finalize the completion of the worldwide patent application and to fund the first joint venture mining operations utilizing the Genesis extraction system. Once the report is completed and the patent is filed we will finalize the acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in Genesis.

The Genesis mineral extraction system is game changing technology that will revolutionize the industry. The system is a green, environmentally safe process that extracts up to 98% of the minerals including gold, and many rare earth elements from both oxide and complex ores. Our process takes between 12 and 48 hours to process the ore. Traditional heap leaching takes between 40 to 120 days to extract approximately 40% of the minerals from the ore and is a potential danger to the environment.

Genesis is a sustainable extraction method, which yields an improved recovery rate in a much shorter time period even where the presence of gold is as little as 0.10 parts per million.

The system safely sequesters all waste material, which is recycled and/or processed making our mining operations environmentally friendly. As such, the Genesis System is expected to become the standard to which all other technologies aspire.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of Star Alliance International Corp., commented, "We are currently working together with Juan Lemus to complete the financial model so that we can commence funding the equipment necessary including a 350 ton per day Genesis extraction system to be used at our first active mining location in Honduras. Based on our forecasts, we expect to be actively producing gold in approximately nine months. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp. is a Worldwide Holding Company with a mine in California and other assets ready to be acquired. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold and other mineral extraction system.

The Genesis extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in both the fintech arena and artificial intelligence.

Our work on our digital asset, backed by gold continues, as we prepare paperwork for regulatory approvals.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies.

It is Star Alliance International Corp.'s goal to become a very well-rounded many-faceted enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, ensuring the absolute best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

