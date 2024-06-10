Telehouse Canada launches its first three data centres in Toronto

Global data centre leader grows carrier ecosystem at Canada's most critical data centres to increase connectivity and accelerate Canadian digital economy

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehouse Canada, a leading colocation data centre service provider, has officially launched its first three data centres in downtown Toronto. The announcement marks Telehouse Canada's plans to drastically grow the country's carrier ecosystem and continue to expand its facilities to power Canada's digital transformation and support the rollout of high-speed Internet nationwide.

Telehouse Canada's three new carrier-neutral data centres, located at 151 Front Street West, 250 Front Street West and 905 King Street West, act as a nerve centre of Canadian telecommunications and a central meeting point for internet service providers (ISPs), application service providers (ASPs) and Canada's largest telecommunication carrier networks. By connecting different networks and providers together, the data centres play a critical role in facilitating Canadians' experience of the digital world as vast, seamless, fast and interconnected.

More than half (50 per cent) of all Canada's carriers, service providers (xSPs) and content providers have a presence at Telehouse Canada's data centres, making this interconnected hub the main gateway for Canada's internet traffic flow, helping Canadians connect digitally with each other and the rest of the world.

"We are the first global leader with specialized data centre expertise to own and operate these facilities, and we're bringing more than three decades of experience helping organizations grow," said Satoshi Adachi, President and CEO of Telehouse Canada. "We're well-equipped to help accelerate Canada's digital economy and support Canadian businesses as they scale their digital operations and look to reach new global markets."

Demand for advanced connectivity services is growing rapidly in Canada due to the transition to 5G, the spread of IoT technology and the Canadian government's Connectivity Strategy, which will extend high-speed Internet access to all Canadians by 2030. Telehouse Canada currently hosts around 200 connectivity partners across its three data centres. The company aims to significantly grow this ecosystem and meet growing demand by upgrading facilities, expanding capacity and exploring opportunities to grow its Canadian presence.

"We recognize the significance of these data centres to Canada's digital infrastructure and how we can contribute to building Canada's technology leadership and competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected world," said Adachi. "Our commitment to carrier-neutrality means organizations have the flexibility to partner with network providers that best suit their needs to minimize costs and maximize performance. Ultimately, our goal is to significantly expand the size of this diverse ecosystem by fostering a supportive and collaborative partnership environment."

As businesses across all industries jump start their digital transformation and adopt AI technology and cloud services, the data centres will also support their growth through highly resilient colocation and digital connectivity services. Looking ahead, Telehouse Canada is exploring opportunities to leverage KDDI and Telehouse's global expertise to meet growing Canadian demand for more AI-supportive data centre infrastructure.

Providing trusted support for more than 3000 companies globally, Telehouse Canada offers Canadian organizations the opportunity to grow their global presence with access to over 45 across interconnected data centres in 10+ countries.

The official launch comes after Telehouse, together with parent company and Japanese telecommunications leader, KDDI, signed an agreement to acquire three Toronto data centres in June 2023. Now fully operational, the enhanced carrier-neutral data centres provide more than 30MW of IT load.

Telehouse is a leading global data centre service provider under KDDI group, bringing together more than 3,000 business partners including carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises, cloud providers and financial services companies. Established in 1989, Telehouse provides reliable, secure, and flexible colocation, enabling organizations to accelerate speed to market and create business opportunities through fast, efficient and secure interconnections. For more information visit: https://www.telehouse.ca/

Created in 1953 as an initiative spearheaded by the Japanese government to develop their international network from Japan, KDDI Group has become a leading global telecommunications company, operating in more than 60 cities and 100 locations around the world. KDDI deployed major international infrastructures, including its Global Network, a digitized proprietary network with optic-fibre linking Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. With a customer portfolio of over 50 million subscribers in Japan, KDDI offers mobile phone services, network services and IT solutions to its global customers. For more information visit: https://www.kddi.com/english/

