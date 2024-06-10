Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Correction Announcement - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

Correction Announcement

This replaces the previous announcement sent Friday, 07 June 2024, published at 09:49 in respect of the Net Asset Values (NAVs) as at 06 June 2024. The Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) has been corrected to 86.66p from 83.41p. All other Net Asset Values were correctly stated.

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 6 June 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 86.66p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 86.07p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 126.94p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 126.94p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

10 June 2024