

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies traded weak in the past 24 hours amidst fears of a potential delay in rate cuts by the Fed. The boost to the U.S. Dollar following the stronger-than-expected job market update also dampened sentiment for cryptocurrencies.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.5 trillion whereas the six-currency Dollar Index is at 105.32.



At its current trading price of $69,437.21, which is 6 percent below the all-time high, Bitcoin has gained 0.11 percent overnight, 0.14 percent in the past week and more than 64 percent in 2024. The top-ranked cryptocurrency ranged between $69,817.52 and $69,190.91 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum which is trading at $3,669.61, around 25 percent below its all-time high has slipped 0.5 percent overnight. ETH has however gained more than 60 percent in 2024. The top-ranked altcoin which ranged between $3,719.37 and $3,646.88 in the past 24 hours has shed 3.1 percent in the past week.



With a market capitalization of $1.4 trillion, Bitcoin dominates more than 54 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum which enjoys a market cap of $440 billion follows with a market share of 17.4 percent. Market capitalization of stablecoins aggregates to $163 billion, implying an overall market share of 6.44 percent.



94th ranked MANTRA (OM) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 12 percent.



44th ranked FLOK (FLOKI), 70th ranked ORDI (ORDI), 58th ranked Ondo (ONDO), 30th ranked Filecoin (FIL), 77th ranked Wormhole (W), 4th ranked BNB (BNB), 54th ranked Bonk (BONK), all slipped more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, anticipation of rate cuts attracted more than $2 billion to digital asset investment products during the first week of June. The CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report showed an inflow of $2.04 billion for the week ended June 8 versus inflow of $185 million a week earlier. Year-to-date flows surpassed $17 billion whereas cumulative AUM stood at $100.9 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly inflows of $1.97 billion constituted bulk of the flows. Ethereum-based products recorded inflows of $68.9 million. XRP-based products also recorded inflows of $1.2 million. Short Bitcoin products recorded outflows of $5.3 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $100.9 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $77.9 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at around 54 percent. AUM of Ethereum products stood at $15.6 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $4.5 billion. An AUM of $1.4 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $709 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $948 million to iShares ETF followed by $680 million to Fidelity ETF. Ark 21 Shares witnessed inflows of $131 million. Bitwise ETF witnessed inflows of $83 million. Grayscale Investments recorded outflows of $29 million.



Though year-to-date outflows exceed $17.8 billion, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $31.8 billion, which is more than 31 percent of the cumulative AUM of $100.9 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $21.1 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $12 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $1.98 billion to United States. Flows to Hong Kong stood at $26.1 million followed by Canada that received flows of $12.7 million. Switzerland recorded inflows of $10.6 million whereas Brazil recorded inflows of close to $10 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $100.9 billion, $78.9 million or 78 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of more than $5 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $4.5 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.7 billion.



