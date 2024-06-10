NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to share distribution in NEL (201/24)

The Board of NEL ASA (NEL) resolved on a share distribution of Cavendish Hydrogen ASA (Cavendish) shares to NEL shareholders, whereby NEL shareholders will receive one (1) Cavendish share for every fifty (50) shares held in NEL. The Ex-date is June 10, 2024. Cavendish is planned to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange on or about June 12, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards and futures in NEL (NEL). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228072