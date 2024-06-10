Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2024 17:59 Uhr
Solvay S.A.: Participation notifications by BNP Paribas Asset Management SA

Brussels, June 10, 2024, 17:45 CEST - regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BNP Paribas Asset Management SA recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
June 4, 2024 3.02% 0.00% 3.02%
June 6, 2024 2.97% 0.00% 2.97%

The most recent notification, dated June 7, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 6, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe SAS and BNP Paribas Asset Management UK Ltd are investment companies that exercise voting rights on a discretionary basis in the absence of specific instruction
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management SA (SA 47000-75318 Paris cedex 09-France)

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59



Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47



Kimberly King
+ 1 470 464 4336



media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49



Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96



Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65



investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Attachments

  • 20240610_transparency declaration BNP Paribas AM_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/abed502b-00c2-4a2d-b19b-aac243a0abf3)
  • SOLVAY SA 05.06.2024_SIGNED (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/badea255-de8e-4f39-b605-55068a8c9bc0)
  • SOLVAY SA 07.06.2024_SIGNED (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7ba84646-f9a7-45bb-98f7-991fdde42f41)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
