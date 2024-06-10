Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.06.24
08:09 Uhr
6,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,70018:45
6,6006,65017:57
PR Newswire
10.06.2024 18:06 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 552.193p. The highest price paid per share was 554.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 549.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,461,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,174,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1400

553.600

16:20:15

320

553.600

16:20:07

39

553.600

16:19:59

1364

553.400

16:17:01

1287

553.400

16:16:35

1477

553.200

16:15:40

1507

553.200

16:15:40

1269

553.000

16:11:55

149

553.200

16:07:59

875

553.200

16:07:59

750

553.200

16:07:59

1353

553.200

16:07:59

51

553.000

16:01:41

700

553.000

16:01:41

750

553.000

16:01:41

1276

553.000

16:01:41

1466

552.800

16:01:41

644

553.000

15:56:47

700

553.000

15:56:47

1470

553.000

15:56:47

152

553.000

15:55:21

1433

553.400

15:54:31

1324

553.200

15:48:57

1258

553.400

15:48:52

1299

553.400

15:46:37

211

553.400

15:46:37

1232

552.600

15:45:51

750

552.800

15:45:45

124

552.800

15:45:45

199

552.800

15:45:45

26

552.600

15:44:15

7

552.600

15:44:15

240

552.600

15:38:16

700

552.600

15:38:16

1407

551.800

15:34:35

214

551.800

15:31:08

281

551.800

15:31:08

601

552.000

15:31:05

223

552.000

15:31:05

601

552.000

15:28:11

189

552.000

15:28:11

242

552.000

15:24:30

1266

552.000

15:24:30

1500

552.000

15:18:33

554

551.600

15:12:45

125

551.600

15:12:45

601

551.600

15:12:45

601

551.800

15:12:45

149

551.800

15:12:45

1347

551.400

15:05:58

1067

551.800

15:05:27

464

551.800

15:05:27

476

552.000

15:00:02

1000

552.000

15:00:02

1676

552.400

14:59:40

21

552.600

14:59:18

275

552.600

14:59:18

601

552.600

14:59:18

1297

551.800

14:52:25

1000

551.200

14:49:33

1478

550.600

14:44:23

1276

551.000

14:43:41

608

551.200

14:43:25

764

551.200

14:43:25

79

551.200

14:43:25

1469

551.200

14:40:30

601

551.400

14:39:05

167

551.400

14:39:05

1372

550.800

14:34:02

1154

550.400

14:33:20

283

550.400

14:33:20

1522

549.800

14:29:45

577

549.400

14:26:01

883

549.400

14:26:01

842

550.000

14:21:17

421

550.000

14:21:17

1255

550.600

14:17:41

696

550.800

14:17:40

834

550.800

14:17:40

141

551.000

14:17:07

601

551.000

14:16:45

141

551.000

14:16:45

315

550.800

14:13:01

1254

550.400

13:56:12

93

550.400

13:56:12

446

550.400

13:56:12

907

550.400

13:56:12

1285

550.800

13:44:11

1302

551.400

13:32:58

160

551.400

13:32:58

1366

552.400

13:22:30

1389

552.600

13:09:49

1446

552.800

13:00:05

1324

552.600

12:53:15

1472

552.400

12:45:39

1103

552.600

12:32:12

257

552.600

12:32:12

1361

552.400

12:29:31

845

552.400

12:23:35

442

552.400

12:23:35

1520

552.600

12:04:44

1428

552.800

11:59:51

1348

553.600

11:49:40

354

553.400

11:39:37

997

553.400

11:39:37

1415

552.000

11:30:46

1484

551.400

11:13:36

974

551.000

11:01:56

274

551.000

11:01:56

1241

551.400

10:49:32

1296

551.600

10:39:01

1519

552.000

10:34:15

1275

552.000

10:21:42

188

552.400

10:18:22

1319

552.400

10:18:22

1406

552.000

10:04:16

1329

553.200

09:46:19

372

553.200

09:36:12

971

553.200

09:36:12

1386

552.400

09:28:25

231

553.400

09:22:21

1140

553.400

09:22:21

482

554.000

09:06:06

841

554.000

09:06:06

71

554.000

09:06:06

169

554.400

08:55:19

1158

554.400

08:55:19

1125

553.200

08:38:02

400

553.200

08:38:02

1471

552.600

08:19:48

1305

551.600

08:07:47


© 2024 PR Newswire
