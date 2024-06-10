Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
10 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 552.193p. The highest price paid per share was 554.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 549.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,461,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,174,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1400
553.600
16:20:15
320
553.600
16:20:07
39
553.600
16:19:59
1364
553.400
16:17:01
1287
553.400
16:16:35
1477
553.200
16:15:40
1507
553.200
16:15:40
1269
553.000
16:11:55
149
553.200
16:07:59
875
553.200
16:07:59
750
553.200
16:07:59
1353
553.200
16:07:59
51
553.000
16:01:41
700
553.000
16:01:41
750
553.000
16:01:41
1276
553.000
16:01:41
1466
552.800
16:01:41
644
553.000
15:56:47
700
553.000
15:56:47
1470
553.000
15:56:47
152
553.000
15:55:21
1433
553.400
15:54:31
1324
553.200
15:48:57
1258
553.400
15:48:52
1299
553.400
15:46:37
211
553.400
15:46:37
1232
552.600
15:45:51
750
552.800
15:45:45
124
552.800
15:45:45
199
552.800
15:45:45
26
552.600
15:44:15
7
552.600
15:44:15
240
552.600
15:38:16
700
552.600
15:38:16
1407
551.800
15:34:35
214
551.800
15:31:08
281
551.800
15:31:08
601
552.000
15:31:05
223
552.000
15:31:05
601
552.000
15:28:11
189
552.000
15:28:11
242
552.000
15:24:30
1266
552.000
15:24:30
1500
552.000
15:18:33
554
551.600
15:12:45
125
551.600
15:12:45
601
551.600
15:12:45
601
551.800
15:12:45
149
551.800
15:12:45
1347
551.400
15:05:58
1067
551.800
15:05:27
464
551.800
15:05:27
476
552.000
15:00:02
1000
552.000
15:00:02
1676
552.400
14:59:40
21
552.600
14:59:18
275
552.600
14:59:18
601
552.600
14:59:18
1297
551.800
14:52:25
1000
551.200
14:49:33
1478
550.600
14:44:23
1276
551.000
14:43:41
608
551.200
14:43:25
764
551.200
14:43:25
79
551.200
14:43:25
1469
551.200
14:40:30
601
551.400
14:39:05
167
551.400
14:39:05
1372
550.800
14:34:02
1154
550.400
14:33:20
283
550.400
14:33:20
1522
549.800
14:29:45
577
549.400
14:26:01
883
549.400
14:26:01
842
550.000
14:21:17
421
550.000
14:21:17
1255
550.600
14:17:41
696
550.800
14:17:40
834
550.800
14:17:40
141
551.000
14:17:07
601
551.000
14:16:45
141
551.000
14:16:45
315
550.800
14:13:01
1254
550.400
13:56:12
93
550.400
13:56:12
446
550.400
13:56:12
907
550.400
13:56:12
1285
550.800
13:44:11
1302
551.400
13:32:58
160
551.400
13:32:58
1366
552.400
13:22:30
1389
552.600
13:09:49
1446
552.800
13:00:05
1324
552.600
12:53:15
1472
552.400
12:45:39
1103
552.600
12:32:12
257
552.600
12:32:12
1361
552.400
12:29:31
845
552.400
12:23:35
442
552.400
12:23:35
1520
552.600
12:04:44
1428
552.800
11:59:51
1348
553.600
11:49:40
354
553.400
11:39:37
997
553.400
11:39:37
1415
552.000
11:30:46
1484
551.400
11:13:36
974
551.000
11:01:56
274
551.000
11:01:56
1241
551.400
10:49:32
1296
551.600
10:39:01
1519
552.000
10:34:15
1275
552.000
10:21:42
188
552.400
10:18:22
1319
552.400
10:18:22
1406
552.000
10:04:16
1329
553.200
09:46:19
372
553.200
09:36:12
971
553.200
09:36:12
1386
552.400
09:28:25
231
553.400
09:22:21
1140
553.400
09:22:21
482
554.000
09:06:06
841
554.000
09:06:06
71
554.000
09:06:06
169
554.400
08:55:19
1158
554.400
08:55:19
1125
553.200
08:38:02
400
553.200
08:38:02
1471
552.600
08:19:48
1305
551.600
08:07:47