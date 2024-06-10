Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 3 to June 7, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 03/06/2024 312,217 66.699277 20,824,648.17 XPAR 03/06/2024 150,000 66.708987 10,006,348.05 CEUX 03/06/2024 30,000 66.711323 2,001,339.69 TQEX 03/06/2024 25,000 66.705832 1,667,645.80 AQEU 04/06/2024 341,304 64.326118 21,954,761.38 XPAR 04/06/2024 150,000 64.332898 9,649,934.70 CEUX 04/06/2024 20,000 64.341191 1,286,823.82 TQEX 04/06/2024 25,000 64.337136 1,608,428.40 AQEU 05/06/2024 340,766 65.000638 22,150,007.41 XPAR 05/06/2024 145,000 64.985033 9,422,829.79 CEUX 05/06/2024 25,000 65.058760 1,626,469.00 TQEX 05/06/2024 20,000 65.034450 1,300,689.00 AQEU 06/06/2024 355,649 64.651767 22,993,336.28 XPAR 06/06/2024 148,000 64.643783 9,567,279.88 CEUX 06/06/2024 20,000 64.643808 1,292,876.16 TQEX 06/06/2024 10,000 64.645014 646,450.14 AQEU 07/06/2024 350,782 65.000227 22,800,909.63 XPAR 07/06/2024 150,000 64.992160 9,748,824.00 CEUX 07/06/2024 20,000 65.001947 1,300,038.94 TQEX 07/06/2024 10,000 65.016961 650,169.61 AQEU Total 2,648,718 65.125774 172,499,809.84

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

