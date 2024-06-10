Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Auf der Überholspur: Platzhirsch erobert einen Milliardenmarkt!
GlobeNewswire
10.06.2024 18:35 Uhr
73 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code on Kemira and Tyres (202/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 191/24, published on June 3, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of
the underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for options, regular
and gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) and Nokian Tyres Oyj (NRE1V3)
with an effect from the start of trading on June 11, 2024. 



              Old Symbol              New Symbol

              KRA1V3                 KEMIRA

              NRE1V3                 TYRES



The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228087
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
