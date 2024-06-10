NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code on Kemira and Tyres (202/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 191/24, published on June 3, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for options, regular and gross return forwards in Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) and Nokian Tyres Oyj (NRE1V3) with an effect from the start of trading on June 11, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol KRA1V3 KEMIRA NRE1V3 TYRES The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1228087