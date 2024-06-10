Rajant Corporation: RAJANT AND EMBOTECH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP ADVANCES PORT AUTONOMY

Zurich Testing Validates Wireless Network Enablement of Fully Autonomous Applications

Malvern, Pennsylvania, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Embotech, a leading provider of autonomous driving solutions for private grounds and smart factories, have partnered to advance port autonomy. Zurich testing of Rajant's networking with Embotech's autonomous driving solution implemented in a terminal truck demonstrated highly reliable, low latency, high bandwidth connectivity for communications in tele-operated and autonomous applications.

"A port environment is very dynamic with a lot of metal and moving equipment, such as cranes, tractors, and containers", shares Erich Smidt, Rajant Vice President of Sales, EMEA. "These obstructions block RF signals, and Rajant's unique Kinetic Mesh solution ensures high availability and reliability of real-time connectivity to support their autonomous applications. The testing results at the port proved Rajant is the right communication technology for this environment."

Dr. Giorgio Corbellini, Head of Commercial Vehicle Automation at Embotech states, "Network availability is a critical requirement for a port deployment that operates 24/7, 365 days a year. This pilot project shows how the autonomous vehicle can use Rajant Kinetic Mesh to get correction service for the local RTK station and get the transportation tasks from the control tower. Unlike less stable wireless technologies, Rajant met the challenges with continuous connectivity, enabling the decoupling of the autonomous fleet and the rest of the operations for security reasons. Overall, Embotech is impressed with Rajant's expertise. Our collaboration on the testing ground in Zurich was instrumental in validating the concept. The seamless transition to the actual site speaks volumes about the quality of their work. We're excited to see the technology's potential applications move forward and unfold globally."

About Embotech

Embotech is a leading provider of autonomous driving solutions for private grounds and smart factories. The company's automation solutions bring significant improvements in safety, productivity, and energy efficiency to logistics yards, ports, mines and smart factories. Embotech provides an L4 system capable of planning and executing highly complex and dynamic manoeuvres, which makes it ideal for driving around dynamic obstacles, in tight spaces and mixed traffic. Applications include commercial vehicles and automated vehicle marshalling (AVM) as well as industrial robotics automation. Zurich, Switzerland serves as Embotech's headquarter with additional teams based in Germany and Serbia. For more information, visit embotech.com

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.comor follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

