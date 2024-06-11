

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 1.9 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,259.0 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.2 percent annual increase in April.



The M3 money stock was up 1.3 percent on year in May, standing at 1,611.3 trillion yen - easing from 1.6 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock rose 3.3 percent on year at 2,182.8 trillion yen, accelerating from 2.7 percent a month earlier.



