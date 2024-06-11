Altair Engineering Expands its Presence with New Office in Downtown Thessaloniki, Greece

TROY, Mich., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has opened a new office in Thessaloniki, Greece. Located in the heart of downtown Thessaloniki, the office solidifies the country's status as hub for regional growth since opening its first Hellenic office in 2012.

"Altair's growth in Greece has skyrocketed and expanding our presence in Thessaloniki with a second office is further evidence that our work is making an impact for our customers, both locally and in Europe," said Lazaros Tsioraklidis, managing director, Altair Hellenic. "Additionally, our workforce in Greece has grown 140% in four years and we are excited to continue this upward trajectory to attract dynamic new talent and provide enhanced service to our clients."

The new location complements Altair's two other locations in Greece - in Athens and the outskirts of Thessaloniki - and is actively hiring for various positions including meshing and geometry developers, CAE and CFD engineers, global technical positions, interns, and more. In addition, the downtown office will enhance Altair's robust university collaborations, particularly with the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. Furthermore, this expansion solidifies Greece's status as a major hub for technical talent for Altair in the European/Middle Eastern (EMEA) region; 90% of Altair's EMEA technical team is based in Greece, including 80% of the existing personnel in Thessaloniki.

The new location in Thessaloniki will host Altair's EMEA Intern event, June 10-12, 2024. This vibrant gathering will host 20 talented interns from various EMEA countries, celebrating the diverse and dynamic nature of Altair EMEA Internship program. During the three-day event, interns will focus on five key pillars: learning Altair's global business, reinforcing Altair's culture and values, personal and professional development, community outreach, and networking. Under the theme, "Inspiring Innovators for Life," interns will participate in insightful workshops, networking opportunities, and interactive sessions with industry leaders, providing them with valuable experiences and connections.

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

