Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:19 Uhr
1,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.06.2024 07:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Participates in Stora Aktiedagarna

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, June 11, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at Stora Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on June 11-12.

IRLAB is presented by Gunnar Olsson, CEO, who will give a 25-minute company presentation, including a Q&A session on June 12 at 13.30 CEST.

The event is held at Birger Jarl Conference, Birger Jarlsgatan 61 A in Stockholm.

More information can be found on Aktiespararna's webpage:
https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagarna-i-stockholm-42149

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is also developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB participates in Stora Aktiedagarna

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.