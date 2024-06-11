

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment data from the UK is the only major economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for April. The jobless rate is seen at 4.3 percent, the same as in the preceding period.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to release consumer price figures for May. Inflation is forecast to ease slightly to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent in April.



Also, retail sales data for April is due from Turkey. Sales had remained flat on month in March.



At 6.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Latvia.



