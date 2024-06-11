Cantargia strengthen management team with the appointment of Ton Berkien as Chief Business Officer

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA), today announced the strengthening of its management team through the recruitment of Ton Berkien as Chief Business Officer. At Cantargia, he will be responsible for business development efforts and continue to maintain and foster relationships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ton has a solid background through approximately 30 years in pharma, biotech, investment and consulting with significant experience in business development. He will commence his role October 1, 2024

" I am extremely pleased that Ton has decided to join Cantargia to take responsibility of and strengthen our business development activities. Cantargia has made significant progress in the nadunolimab and CAN10 clinical programs, both forming the base for next steps in our business development activities, " said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

Ton Berkien previously held senior business development positions at Amgen, Nuevolution, Takeda and Nycomed. Before that he held positions at Ferring, PWC, Rijnconsult, KPMG and Gilde Investment Management. He joins from the position as Chief Business Officer at Ultimovacs. Ton Berkien has a BA degree in economics from Saxion University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, as well as an LSid from PwC/Harvard Business School/IMD. Ton is a Dutch and Swedish citizen and lives in Sweden.

" It's with great pleasure I join Cantargia at a moment where its program portfolio significantly matures and where the development of a new generation of targeted antibody-based treatments against IL1RAP show the potential to provide more effective and safe treatments for life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. I look forward to work closely with the Cantargia team to support the company's strategy of advancing each drug candidate in-house until the stage where a development or commercialization agreement is reached ", said Ton Berkien.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.



Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

Attachments

Cantargia strengthen management team with the appointment of Ton Berkien as Chief Business Officer

SOURCE: Cantargia

View the original press release on accesswire.com