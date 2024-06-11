Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 11 June 2024

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 ("AFIP Annual Report"). To view the AFIP Annual Report, please past the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22668/3998605/bb7f7ee1795a9750.pdf

Aigrette Financing Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2024 ("AFL Annual Report"). To view the AFL Annual Report, please past the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22668/3998605/ba474d5da0273674.pdf

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The AFIP and AFL Annual Reports will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56