LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc
Annual Financial Report
Date of disclosure: 11 June 2024
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 ("AFIP Annual Report"). To view the AFIP Annual Report, please past the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22668/3998605/bb7f7ee1795a9750.pdf
Aigrette Financing Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2024 ("AFL Annual Report"). To view the AFL Annual Report, please past the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22668/3998605/ba474d5da0273674.pdf
A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The AFIP and AFL Annual Reports will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com
Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56
