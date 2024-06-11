Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 11 June 2024

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 ("AWOF Annual Report"). To view the AWOF Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22669/3998603/b889dde63aad0b89.pdf

Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2024 ("OAL Annual Report"). To view the OAL Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22669/3998603/94e783d7851f0c55.pdf

Osprey Investco Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 ("OIL Annual Report"). To view the OIL Annual Report please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22669/3998603/9ece201ddf053431.pdf

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These documents can also be accessed online at: www.awg.com

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87



Release
Osprey Acquisitions Limited annual report and accounts for year end 31 March 2024
Anglian Water Osprey Financing Plc annual report and accounts for year end 31 March 2024
Osprey Investco Limited annual report and accounts for year end 31 March 2024
