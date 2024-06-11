Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 11 June 2024

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements ("Annual Report") for the year ended 31 March 2024. To view the Annual Report, please copy and paste the below URL into your browser:

Anglian Water Servicesconnect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22670/3998602/aa30e4b0c55a5401.pdf Financing Plc annual report and accounts for year end 31 March 2024.pdf

The above Annual Report will also shortly be accessible: at www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above document will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63



Anglian Water Services Financing Plc Annual Report and Financial Statements
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc annual report and accounts for year end 31 March 2024
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.