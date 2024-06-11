Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Annual Financial Report
Date of disclosure: 11 June 2024
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements ("Annual Report") for the year ended 31 March 2024. To view the Annual Report, please copy and paste the below URL into your browser:
Anglian Water Servicesconnect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22670/3998602/aa30e4b0c55a5401.pdf Financing Plc annual report and accounts for year end 31 March 2024.pdf
The above Annual Report will also shortly be accessible: at www.anglianwater.co.uk
A copy of the above document will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc Annual Report and Financial Statements
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc annual report and accounts for year end 31 March 2024