

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 1.2739 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week high of 200.36 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2730 and 199.92, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 0.8449 and 1.1422 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.8455 and 1.1414, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 203.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.16 against the franc.



