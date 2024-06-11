Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024

WKN: A2P1SJ | ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OTAQ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTAQ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
11.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
OTAQ Plc: LPAS contract with Ireland's Seafood Development Agency

DJ LPAS contract with Ireland's Seafood Development Agency 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
LPAS contract with Ireland's Seafood Development Agency 
11-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 June 2024 
 
Non-regulatory announcement 
 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ", or the "Company") 
 
LPAS contract with Ireland's Seafood Development Agency 
 
OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, is pleased to 
announce a contract with Bord Iascaigh Mhara ("BIM"), Ireland's Seafood Development Agency, for two of its Live 
Plankton Analysis System ("LPAS") units to be installed on an initial rental through until the end of 2024. 
 
One of these units will be deployed with a global seafood producer which has encountered Harmful Algae Bloom ("HAB") 
events at its Irish sites in recent years resulting in significant stock losses. 
 
Recently launched by OTAQ, LPAS is a powerful tool for farmers to help combat the rising threat of HAB. By integrating 
specialised AI technology to automate the identification and quantification of harmful algae and streamline monitoring 
processes, LPAS saves time, enhances accuracy and frequency, and will assist in standardising practices across the 
industry. LPAS marks a significant advancement in safeguarding aquaculture against devastating HAB events. 
 
Damien Toner, Aquatech Business Manager at BIM commented: "A key part of BIM's role in supporting the growth and 
sustainability of Ireland's seafood industry is to assess and promote new technologies that will assist farmers manage 
their operational risks and efficiencies. Following trials of LPAS Beta units during 2023, we see the vital benefits 
LPAS brings in streamlining and enhancing algae monitoring in production areas and therefore we are pleased to be 
progressing our relationship with OTAQ to the benefit of Irish farms." 
 
Richard Beesley, Chief Commercial Officer at OTAQ plc commented: "The Aquaculture industry is increasingly challenged 
by the threat of Harmful Algal Blooms, which can devastate fish populations and lead to significant financial losses 
for farms worldwide. While daily monitoring has been the traditional response, it presents notable challenges. Since 
2021, we have worked closely with farmers, industry bodies and academia to identify and develop a viable solution to 
address these challenges." 
 
Enquiries: 
 
OTAQ plc                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR              +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               07971221972 or 07748325236 
                          OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

