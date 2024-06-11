Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:10 Uhr
1,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
11.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 98,038 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     33,038 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7040     GBP1.4500 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6960     GBP1.4300 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6991     GBP1.4369

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,044,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
883       1.7020        XDUB     08:38:36      00028990043TRDU1 
1,991      1.7020        XDUB     08:38:36      00028990042TRDU1 
1,977      1.7020        XDUB     08:38:36      00028990041TRDU1 
897       1.7020        XDUB     08:38:36      00028990040TRDU1 
1,943      1.7040        XDUB     09:58:31      00028990675TRDU1 
1,400      1.7040        XDUB     09:58:31      00028990674TRDU1 
533       1.7040        XDUB     09:58:31      00028990673TRDU1 
2,533      1.7040        XDUB     09:58:31      00028990672TRDU1 
1,400      1.7040        XDUB     09:58:31      00028990671TRDU1 
301       1.7040        XDUB     09:58:31      00028990670TRDU1 
1,841      1.7020        XDUB     10:29:25      00028990811TRDU1 
1,813      1.7020        XDUB     10:29:25      00028990810TRDU1 
1,842      1.6980        XDUB     11:42:00      00028990981TRDU1 
1,955      1.6980        XDUB     11:42:00      00028990980TRDU1 
1,893      1.6980        XDUB     11:42:00      00028990979TRDU1 
1,779      1.6960        XDUB     12:32:00      00028991096TRDU1 
1,762      1.6960        XDUB     12:32:00      00028991095TRDU1 
1,823      1.6960        XDUB     12:32:00      00028991094TRDU1 
295       1.6960        XDUB     13:19:55      00028991261TRDU1 
1,114      1.7000        XDUB     13:32:23      00028991343TRDU1 
1,777      1.7000        XDUB     13:39:49      00028991365TRDU1 
558       1.6980        XDUB     13:56:46      00028991445TRDU1 
1,400      1.6980        XDUB     13:56:46      00028991444TRDU1 
2,800      1.6980        XDUB     13:56:46      00028991443TRDU1 
117       1.6980        XDUB     13:56:46      00028991442TRDU1 
1,762      1.6980        XDUB     13:56:46      00028991441TRDU1 
266       1.6980        XDUB     13:56:46      00028991440TRDU1 
1,347      1.6980        XDUB     14:32:19      00028991601TRDU1 
823       1.6980        XDUB     14:32:19      00028991600TRDU1 
1,564      1.6980        XDUB     14:32:19      00028991599TRDU1 
1,194      1.7000        XDUB     14:57:47      00028991787TRDU1 
789       1.7000        XDUB     14:57:47      00028991786TRDU1 
171       1.6980        XDUB     14:57:50      00028991789TRDU1 
1,858      1.6980        XDUB     15:07:25      00028991964TRDU1 
1,873      1.6980        XDUB     15:07:25      00028991963TRDU1 
289       1.6960        XDUB     15:07:31      00028991967TRDU1 
856       1.6960        XDUB     15:07:31      00028991968TRDU1 
1,010      1.6980        XDUB     15:43:11      00028992594TRDU1 
1,133      1.6980        XDUB     15:43:11      00028992593TRDU1 
261       1.6980        XDUB     15:43:11      00028992592TRDU1 
1,829      1.6980        XDUB     15:44:47      00028992609TRDU1 
1,997      1.6980        XDUB     15:53:55      00028992704TRDU1 
21        1.6980        XDUB     16:03:18      00028992984TRDU1 
1,759      1.6980        XDUB     16:03:18      00028992983TRDU1 
770       1.6960        XDUB     16:03:28      00028992991TRDU1 
2,808      1.6960        XDUB     16:03:28      00028992990TRDU1 
836       1.6960        XDUB     16:03:28      00028992989TRDU1 
1,295      1.6960        XDUB     16:03:28      00028992988TRDU1 
40        1.6960        XDUB     16:03:28      00028992992TRDU1 
1,822      1.7000        XDUB     16:26:20      00028993510TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,732      1.4440        XLON     08:51:25      00028990231TRDU1 
228       1.4440        XLON     08:51:25      00028990232TRDU1 
1,200      1.4440        XLON     09:22:34      00028990467TRDU1 
529       1.4440        XLON     09:22:34      00028990468TRDU1 
1,829      1.4500        XLON     09:52:35      00028990596TRDU1 
670       1.4400        XLON     10:29:25      00028990823TRDU1 
872       1.4400        XLON     10:29:25      00028990824TRDU1 
530       1.4400        XLON     10:29:25      00028990825TRDU1 
1,560      1.4400        XLON     10:29:25      00028990826TRDU1 
309       1.4400        XLON     10:29:25      00028990827TRDU1 
158       1.4360        XLON     12:05:36      00028991034TRDU1 
1,720      1.4360        XLON     12:05:36      00028991035TRDU1 
2,056      1.4360        XLON     12:32:00      00028991097TRDU1 
1,999      1.4360        XLON     12:32:00      00028991098TRDU1 
685       1.4360        XLON     13:49:23      00028991405TRDU1 
1,653      1.4360        XLON     13:59:58      00028991454TRDU1 
374       1.4360        XLON     13:59:58      00028991455TRDU1 
870       1.4360        XLON     14:32:19      00028991595TRDU1 
1,021      1.4360        XLON     14:32:19      00028991596TRDU1 
1,941      1.4360        XLON     14:32:19      00028991597TRDU1 
1,867      1.4360        XLON     14:32:19      00028991598TRDU1 
824       1.4320        XLON     15:07:31      00028991965TRDU1 
3,027      1.4320        XLON     15:07:31      00028991966TRDU1 
4        1.4320        XLON     15:58:12      00028992801TRDU1 
1,200      1.4320        XLON     15:58:26      00028992812TRDU1 
894       1.4320        XLON     15:58:26      00028992813TRDU1 
297       1.4300        XLON     16:03:50      00028993000TRDU1 
1,271      1.4300        XLON     16:03:50      00028993001TRDU1 
1,718      1.4320        XLON     16:16:07      00028993279TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  327002 
EQS News ID:  1921981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
