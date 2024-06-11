DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 June 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 98,038 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 33,038 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7040 GBP1.4500 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6960 GBP1.4300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6991 GBP1.4369

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,044,009 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 883 1.7020 XDUB 08:38:36 00028990043TRDU1 1,991 1.7020 XDUB 08:38:36 00028990042TRDU1 1,977 1.7020 XDUB 08:38:36 00028990041TRDU1 897 1.7020 XDUB 08:38:36 00028990040TRDU1 1,943 1.7040 XDUB 09:58:31 00028990675TRDU1 1,400 1.7040 XDUB 09:58:31 00028990674TRDU1 533 1.7040 XDUB 09:58:31 00028990673TRDU1 2,533 1.7040 XDUB 09:58:31 00028990672TRDU1 1,400 1.7040 XDUB 09:58:31 00028990671TRDU1 301 1.7040 XDUB 09:58:31 00028990670TRDU1 1,841 1.7020 XDUB 10:29:25 00028990811TRDU1 1,813 1.7020 XDUB 10:29:25 00028990810TRDU1 1,842 1.6980 XDUB 11:42:00 00028990981TRDU1 1,955 1.6980 XDUB 11:42:00 00028990980TRDU1 1,893 1.6980 XDUB 11:42:00 00028990979TRDU1 1,779 1.6960 XDUB 12:32:00 00028991096TRDU1 1,762 1.6960 XDUB 12:32:00 00028991095TRDU1 1,823 1.6960 XDUB 12:32:00 00028991094TRDU1 295 1.6960 XDUB 13:19:55 00028991261TRDU1 1,114 1.7000 XDUB 13:32:23 00028991343TRDU1 1,777 1.7000 XDUB 13:39:49 00028991365TRDU1 558 1.6980 XDUB 13:56:46 00028991445TRDU1 1,400 1.6980 XDUB 13:56:46 00028991444TRDU1 2,800 1.6980 XDUB 13:56:46 00028991443TRDU1 117 1.6980 XDUB 13:56:46 00028991442TRDU1 1,762 1.6980 XDUB 13:56:46 00028991441TRDU1 266 1.6980 XDUB 13:56:46 00028991440TRDU1 1,347 1.6980 XDUB 14:32:19 00028991601TRDU1 823 1.6980 XDUB 14:32:19 00028991600TRDU1 1,564 1.6980 XDUB 14:32:19 00028991599TRDU1 1,194 1.7000 XDUB 14:57:47 00028991787TRDU1 789 1.7000 XDUB 14:57:47 00028991786TRDU1 171 1.6980 XDUB 14:57:50 00028991789TRDU1 1,858 1.6980 XDUB 15:07:25 00028991964TRDU1 1,873 1.6980 XDUB 15:07:25 00028991963TRDU1 289 1.6960 XDUB 15:07:31 00028991967TRDU1 856 1.6960 XDUB 15:07:31 00028991968TRDU1 1,010 1.6980 XDUB 15:43:11 00028992594TRDU1 1,133 1.6980 XDUB 15:43:11 00028992593TRDU1 261 1.6980 XDUB 15:43:11 00028992592TRDU1 1,829 1.6980 XDUB 15:44:47 00028992609TRDU1 1,997 1.6980 XDUB 15:53:55 00028992704TRDU1 21 1.6980 XDUB 16:03:18 00028992984TRDU1 1,759 1.6980 XDUB 16:03:18 00028992983TRDU1 770 1.6960 XDUB 16:03:28 00028992991TRDU1 2,808 1.6960 XDUB 16:03:28 00028992990TRDU1 836 1.6960 XDUB 16:03:28 00028992989TRDU1 1,295 1.6960 XDUB 16:03:28 00028992988TRDU1 40 1.6960 XDUB 16:03:28 00028992992TRDU1 1,822 1.7000 XDUB 16:26:20 00028993510TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,732 1.4440 XLON 08:51:25 00028990231TRDU1 228 1.4440 XLON 08:51:25 00028990232TRDU1 1,200 1.4440 XLON 09:22:34 00028990467TRDU1 529 1.4440 XLON 09:22:34 00028990468TRDU1 1,829 1.4500 XLON 09:52:35 00028990596TRDU1 670 1.4400 XLON 10:29:25 00028990823TRDU1 872 1.4400 XLON 10:29:25 00028990824TRDU1 530 1.4400 XLON 10:29:25 00028990825TRDU1 1,560 1.4400 XLON 10:29:25 00028990826TRDU1 309 1.4400 XLON 10:29:25 00028990827TRDU1 158 1.4360 XLON 12:05:36 00028991034TRDU1 1,720 1.4360 XLON 12:05:36 00028991035TRDU1 2,056 1.4360 XLON 12:32:00 00028991097TRDU1 1,999 1.4360 XLON 12:32:00 00028991098TRDU1 685 1.4360 XLON 13:49:23 00028991405TRDU1 1,653 1.4360 XLON 13:59:58 00028991454TRDU1 374 1.4360 XLON 13:59:58 00028991455TRDU1 870 1.4360 XLON 14:32:19 00028991595TRDU1 1,021 1.4360 XLON 14:32:19 00028991596TRDU1 1,941 1.4360 XLON 14:32:19 00028991597TRDU1 1,867 1.4360 XLON 14:32:19 00028991598TRDU1 824 1.4320 XLON 15:07:31 00028991965TRDU1 3,027 1.4320 XLON 15:07:31 00028991966TRDU1 4 1.4320 XLON 15:58:12 00028992801TRDU1 1,200 1.4320 XLON 15:58:26 00028992812TRDU1 894 1.4320 XLON 15:58:26 00028992813TRDU1 297 1.4300 XLON 16:03:50 00028993000TRDU1 1,271 1.4300 XLON 16:03:50 00028993001TRDU1 1,718 1.4320 XLON 16:16:07 00028993279TRDU1

