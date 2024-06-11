Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Publication of Preliminary Results
Date of disclosure: 11 June 2024
The following preliminary financial results are available for viewing:
Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2024. To view those results, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22670/3998607/9e24b339f412081d.pdf
The above results can also be access online at: www.anglianwater.co.uk
A copy of the preliminary financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For further information, please contact:
Regan Harris
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Lancaster House, Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63
Release
Anglian Water Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 March 2024