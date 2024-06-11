Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.06.2024
11.06.2024 08:42 Uhr
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Full-Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Publication of Preliminary Results

Date of disclosure: 11 June 2024

The following preliminary financial results are available for viewing:

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2024. To view those results, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

connect.ne.cision.com/Modernization/MediaBankProxyModernization/api/GetPublicPrivateBinaryData/Public/22670/3998607/9e24b339f412081d.pdf

The above results can also be access online at: www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the preliminary financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Regan Harris

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Lancaster House, Lancaster Way

Ermine Business Park

Huntingdon

Cambs PE29 6XU

Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63



Release
Anglian Water Preliminary announcement for the year ended 31 March 2024
