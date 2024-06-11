

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation held steady as initially estimated in May, the latest estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.7 percent in May, the same pace of increase as in April. That was in line with the flash data published on May 31.



Utility costs grew by 1.5 percent annually in May, and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed by 1.0 percent.



Meanwhile, furniture was 7.1 percent cheaper compared to last year, and clothing prices dropped by 3.9 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose slightly to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in April, as estimated.



