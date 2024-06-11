DJ Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc (BNKE LN) Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.4244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8014233 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 327110 EQS News ID: 1922267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

