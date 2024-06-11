DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc (CH5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 157.2633 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5566593 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: LU1834986900 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834986900 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 327116 EQS News ID: 1922279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

