V-Nova's IP portfolio surpassed 1000 active patents across 50+ countries in just 12 years

Approximately 40% of V-Nova's workforce are named inventors in company's submissions

V-Nova has been granted 200 patents in the past 12 months

V-Nova, a leading provider of data compression solutions, video compression technology, XR technology, AI acceleration and parallel processing for a multitude of industries including media and entertainment, today announced its milestone achievement of 1000 active technology patents. This accomplishment underscores V-Nova's dedication to research and development and its commitment to protecting its intellectual property globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611724561/en/

V-Nova's patent portfolio spans more than 50 different jurisdictions. Including over 400 patents in Europe, over 200 in the Americas, over 100 in the United States specifically, and over 200 in Asia.

V-Nova forged new directions in data processing to enhance digital experiences, maximize efficiency, reduce costs, and increase sustainability. The company leads the way with key international data compression standards for the video industry, such as MPEG-5 LCEVC and VC-6. It has also developed V-Nova PresenZ, a unique volumetric format that enables cinematic 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) immersive experiences for the first time. Recently, V-Nova has demonstrated how its technologies drive substantial efficiencies and unique use cases in AI media indexing, multimodal Generative AI, and Intelligent Edge applications.

V-Nova's extensive patent portfolio supports a variety of industries, including Entertainment, Social Media, Streaming, Broadcasting, Cloud Gaming, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Industrial Applications, Automotive, Security, and Defence.

"This milestone in V-Nova's technology portfolio represents a systemic achievement tied to our company structure, strategic focus, and the highly talented individuals we have brought together," said Guido Meardi, CEO at V-Nova.

Continuous research and development are a cornerstone of V-Nova's technology roadmap and its resource allocation. The company has been granted 200 patents in the past 12 months alone, with 9 UK patents granted in under 200 days since the filing date. This rapid pace of innovation highlights the quality of its applications and the dedication of its team.

"V-Nova's success is a result of its company culture, which supports diversity of opinions and encourages collaboration," said Stergios Poularakis, Head of Advanced R&D at V-Nova. "Our team brings the right people together to interact, innovate, and create something new and exciting."

V-Nova's core IP development includes multi-layer and parallel data coding technology that underpins MPEG-5 LCEVC and VC-6. MPEG-5 LCEVC enables users to implement a new data layer onto an existing codec, improving visual quality, reducing energy consumption during the transcoding process, and enhancing compression efficiency. V-Nova's innovative approach has recently unlocked new virtual reality and mixed reality use cases. The V-Nova PresenZ format enables photo-realistic immersive experiences at scale, with 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DofF) to allow viewers to 'step inside' cinematic content. V-Nova technologies also facilitate AI Media Indexing, Machine Vision, and Large Multimodal Models (LMMs) to interact with data like humans, efficiently processing only the necessary resolution and regions of interest while maintaining the entire signal at maximum quality in efficiently compressed form.

V-Nova continues to invest in innovative research and development. Richard Fish, Patent Attorney at V-Nova commented, "Almost 40% of employees at V-Nova are named as inventors on a patent application, making us one of the most innovative companies in the UK, if not the world.

About V-Nova

V-Nova is committed to unlocking higher quality digital experiences at scale. Its technologies, including MPEG-5 LCEVC and VC-6, are based on the innovative use of AI and parallel processing, improve data, video, imaging, and point-cloud compression, and have been granted international standard status by MPEG, ISO and SMPTE. V-Nova's relentless investment in R&D has built a portfolio of over 1000 international patents, along with a range of software products and solutions. More about V-Nova: www.v-nova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611724561/en/

Contacts:

V-Nova Marketing and Communications:

Joao Felix press@v-nova.com



Bubble Agency UK EMEA Account Director:

Danielle Harper danielleh@bubbleagency.com



Bubble Agency Head of Americas:

Kim Willsher Kimw@bubbleagency.com