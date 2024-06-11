111, Inc., Scrianen Announce Strategic Direct Supply Partnership to Expand Nationwide Reach and Improve Drug Accessibility

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. ("111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to reshaping the value chain of healthcare industry by digitally empowering the upstream and downstream in China, announced that the Company has entered into a strategic direct supply partnership (the "Partnership") with Beijing Scrianen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Scrianen"), a comprehensive pharmaceutical enterprise that integrates research and development, production and marketing.

The signing ceremony of the Partnership was attended by Dr. Gang Yu, co-founder and executive chairman of 111, Bin Yi, chairman of Scrianen, and senior management teams from both companies. This new agreement aims to enhance their existing collaboration, focusing on a range of products including "Scrianen Folic Acid Tablets" for nationwide distribution.

Since 2017, 111 became a strategic partner in Scrianen's Authentic Alliance. This latest Partnership deepens their retail market cooperation by leveraging big data, digital marketing, and cloud services to help Scrianen's medications and pregnancy-related products reach a broader online and offline market with added efficiency to broaden drug accessibility. Both companies expressed strong confidence in the upgraded strategic partnership and pledged to fully utilize their respective resources and strengths to bring higher-quality healthcare products and convenient services to a wider user group in China.

111 has developed an integrated online and offline healthcare ecosystem that includes the online retail pharmacy named "1 Pharmacy", self-operated offline pharmacies, online doctor-patient management services "1 Clinic", digital pharmaceutical distribution services "1 Medicine", and SaaS-based services "1 Health Membership program". As a crucial digital service platform for the healthcare industry's upstream and downstream, 111 empowers various stakeholders including pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, hospitals, and drug distributors. It has established strategic partnerships with over 500 renowned domestic and international pharmaceutical companies, serving more than 470,000 individual and small-to-medium chain pharmacies nationwide.

Scrianen's business spans reproductive health, maternal and child health, orthopedics, oncology, gynecology, pediatrics, and geriatric diseases. Their flagship product, "Scrianen Folic Acid Tablets," received new drug certification and production approval from the National Health Commission in 1997, becoming the first 0.4mg folic acid tablet available worldwide. The World Health Organization has set its quality standards as the international benchmark, and it is included in the Chinese Pharmacopoeia.

