Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist (100D LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 125.1367 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 381491 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 327238 EQS News ID: 1922549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 11, 2024 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)